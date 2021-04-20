Two Tigers projected to same team in early rounds by ESPN

There could be a familiar feel to the new backfield in Jacksonville.

ESPN's Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr. held a joint mock draft projection this week ($) they both pick Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lawrence, of course, is set to go No. 1 overall for a first in Clemson football history on April 29, and Etienne would be selected with the first pick of the second round. They also pick a wide receiver for Lawrence with the 25th overall selection with Florida's Kadarius Toney.

"Yes, that's the first three picks on offense for the Jaguars," ESPN said. "They were not good on either side of the ball -- there's a reason they had the No. 1 pick. Etienne joins his Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and he'll be a menace in the passing game."

Also picked to go in the first three rounds is Amari Rodgers (No. 49 to Arizona) and Jackson Carman (No. 66 to the New York Jets).

"We have to keep (projected No. 2 pick) Zach Wilson upright, and Carman has size, mobility and versatility. He could provide depth at right tackle or move inside to guard," ESPN said.