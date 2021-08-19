Two Tigers make ESPN preseason All-America team
by - Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10:30 AM
Ross looks to regain his form from his freshman campaign where he earned All-America honors.
Ross looks to regain his form from his freshman campaign where he earned All-America honors.

The accolades just keep rolling in for Justyn Ross and Bryan Bresee.

ESPN's preseason All-American team was released on Thursday and the duo were regarded as the nation's best at their position yet again.

"Selecting Ross as one of the two receivers may be a bit of a gamble given his spine condition/surgery that caused him to miss last season," ESPN's Chris Low said. "But he's been cleared medically to play in 2021, and if he is indeed healthy, there's not a tougher matchup in college football than the 6-4, 205-pound Ross. He caught 17 touchdown passes and averaged 16.7 yards per catch in his first two seasons and is a prime target in the red zone."

Bresee is coming off of being named the ACC defensive rookie of the year.

"Clemson just keeps churning out elite defensive linemen, and the 6-5, 300-pound Bresee has only scratched the surface of how good he can be," Low said. As a true freshman, he tied for the team lead with 11 quarterback pressures and also had four sacks, validating his rating as ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle prospect in the 2020 class. With a ton of talent around him, Bresee will be a force in the middle of the Tigers' defensive line."

