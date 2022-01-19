Two Tigers land on ESPN 'way-too-early' 2022 All-America team

Two Clemson defenders are expected to do big things in the 2022 season according to ESPN's 'way-too-early' All-America list.

Bryan Bresee is set to return from injury and reclaim his status as one of the nation's best defenders.

"New Clemson defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin can't wait to get a healthy Bresee back in the middle of that defensive line," ESPN's Chris Low writes. "The 6-5, 300-pound Bresee was a freshman All-American in 2020 before tearing his ACL last season in the fourth game. He's as adept at shutting down the interior running game as he is chasing down the quarterback and will be the centerpiece of one of the country's best defensive lines in 2022."

Joining him on the early outlook is linebacker Trenton Simpson.

"The 6-3, 225-pound Simpson is versatile enough that the Tigers can line him up just about anywhere," Low said. "He combines sure-fire tackling ability, coverage skills and pass-rushing prowess to carve out his rightful place among college football's top linebackers. Simpson finished with 12 tackles for loss, including six sacks a year ago, and he is yet another disruptive piece of a Clemson defense that finished second nationally in scoring defense in 2021."

Clemson had two on Low's early, early look last year with Bresee and Myles Murphy.

Two scheduled Clemson opponents have players on the list with Louisville and offensive guard Caleb Chandler and Notre Dame and safety Brandon Joseph.

