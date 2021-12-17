Two Tigers accept invites to all-star game
by - Friday, December 17, 2021, 9:38 AM
Spector has been a stalwart at linebacker over the last few seasons.

Two Clemson defenders were announced as accepting invites to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl all-star game.

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector and safety Nolan Turner are slated to play in the game, the bowl announced this week.

Spector ranks second on the Tigers with 85 tackles (4.5 for loss) with 2.5 sacks, two pass breakups and five QB pressures. The Calhoun, Georgia native entered 2021 credited with 125 career tackles (17.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in 863 snaps over 42 games (11 starts).

Turner has tallied 69 tackles (2 for loss) with an interception. He entered 2021 credited with 190 tackles (11.5 for loss), 17 passes broken up, six interceptions returned 76 yards, a sack and a forced fumble in 1,537 snaps over 55 career games (15 starts). In the 2020 season, he was named a second-team All-American by the AFCA.

The game is scheduled to be played on Feb. 3, 2022 in Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium. It will air on NFL Network.

