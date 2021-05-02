Two former Tigers to sign NFL undrafted free agent contracts
Two former Clemson defenders have reportedly signed undrafted free agent contracts.

Former 5-star Tigers signee Shaq Smith will get a chance with the New Orleans Saints.

Smith saw his most action in Clemson over the 2018 season, where he tallied 16 stops and a sack over action in 15 games.

He transferred to Maryland and played in 12 games, totaling 24 tackles (14 solo) with a sack and four pass breakups.

Former Clemson defensive tackle Xavier Kelly signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kelly transferred out after the 2019 campaign and compiled 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 256 snaps as a Tiger.

Kelly posted eight tackles, with two for loss, over nine games last year with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

