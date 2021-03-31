Two defenders out for Clemson spring game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A few roster updates for Saturday's spring game was announced on Wednesday.

Clemson freshman defensive back Andrew Mukuba will not be available in the spring game due to an arm injury. He should be ready to go this fall.

Venables said that he will be having surgery this week and believes that he will be out for four to six weeks. The injury is similar to one that his son Jake Venables had.

"He had an excellent spring," Venables said about Mukuba.

Mukaba was ranked as the No. 152 overall player in the nation by ESPN.com.

Veteran defensive back Mario Goodrich is also out of the Orange and White game because of a funeral.

He has registered 36 tackles, including 0.5 for loss, six pass breakups, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 35 games at Clemson.