Twitter reacts to Vikings drafting Andrew Booth

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with pick No. 42 overall in the 2022 NFL draft on Friday night.

The Vikings traded up to the #42 pick to make sure they got Booth.

Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career Clemson games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season, tallying 39 tackles (three for loss), five pass breakups and a team-best three interceptions.

Check out some of the reactions to the pick via Twitter:

When you make plays like this, you leave no doubters ?? ?? You’re getting a good one @Vikings fans #SKOL pic.twitter.com/jcUcj7TPSp — Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) April 29, 2022

It’s not a QB, it’s a CB — #Clemson’s Andrew Booth. He recently had core muscle surgery again, but should be ready for camp. https://t.co/V31jSRW6f0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

The Minnesota Vikings pick Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. at No. 42 overall.



334 snaps without giving up a catch on a 20+ yard throw ?? pic.twitter.com/gH65BHVBP6 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 29, 2022

Flashback to Clemson CB Andrew Booth behind the scenes waiting for Ed Marinaro to depart the stage to live his best life… pic.twitter.com/euMQb1drvQ — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 30, 2022

With the No. 42 overall pick in the 2022 @NFLDraft, the @Vikings select Andrew Booth Jr.!



??: 2022 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/XXe4Q5cLag — NFL (@NFL) April 29, 2022

RD 2 | PK 42 - Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr. CB, Clemson



Booth checks every box when it comes to the numbers as the only CB in this year's class with an 80-80-80 production, athleticism, overall score. The four CB to qualify from the 2021 class? Horn, Surtain II, Newsome, Samuel Jr. pic.twitter.com/lhUTI3d4R7 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 30, 2022

New Vikings CB Andrew Booth on his play at Clemson last season: "I'm more healthy than the guy who is on tape. Ten times better than the cat on tape." — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) April 30, 2022

You think No. 5 would be excited to know his name would be called on draft night? pic.twitter.com/l9iHVVunDt — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 30, 2022