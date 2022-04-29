|
Twitter reacts to Vikings drafting Andrew Booth
Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with pick No. 42 overall in the 2022 NFL draft on Friday night.
The Vikings traded up to the #42 pick to make sure they got Booth.
Booth recorded 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career Clemson games (15 starts) from 2019-21.
He earned first-team All-ACC honors last season, tallying 39 tackles (three for loss), five pass breakups and a team-best three interceptions.
