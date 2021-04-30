BREAKING

Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 30, 2021, 8:55 PM
Carman was picked in the second round

Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Social media was excited for Carman who was drafted by his favorite NFL team which happens to be his hometown team too.

Carman is the second-highest Clemson offensive lineman drafted in school history.

Clemson has had three top 50 picks in the last three drafts.

Check out some of the reaction on Twitter on the Bengals picking Carman:

