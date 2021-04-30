Twitter reacts to Jackson Carman being picked in second round

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson offensive lineman Jackson Carman was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Social media was excited for Carman who was drafted by his favorite NFL team which happens to be his hometown team too.

Carman is the second-highest Clemson offensive lineman drafted in school history.

Clemson has had three top 50 picks in the last three drafts.

Check out some of the reaction on Twitter on the Bengals picking Carman:

With the 46th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Bengals select OT Jackson Carman, Clemson#NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/E1bYvhFRYe — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman taken with 46th pick of the draft by Cincy. He is second highest drafted Clemson offensive lineman in history.

Dave Thompson, an offensive guard, was 30th pick of Lions in 1971 draft. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) May 1, 2021

The #Bengals get some protection for QB Joe Burrow, taking #Clemson OT Jackson Carmen at No. 47. He’s coming off disc surgery, so some risk. But they feel comfortable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2021

The #Bengals have now gotten some more help for Joe Burrow on the OL.



In Round 2, Cincinnati goes with Clemson OT and Ohio native Jackson Carman.



He left high school as a 5-star and No. 2 OT in the 2018 class on the @247Sports Composite. — Shea Dixon (@Sheadixon) May 1, 2021

Cincinnati ? Clemson ? Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/I2M8Y8hAIC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

The Bengals bring in some new protection for Joe Burrow, taking Clemson OT Jackson Carman with pick No. 47. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xCArLP9dgF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2021

When you're an Ohio native and get drafted by the @Bengals ??@Jackthejiant pic.twitter.com/DpUoDrlCdK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman was a big time recruit but fairly underwhelming at Clemson. Probably needed to stay another year.



The Bengals needed someone who can step in Day 1 and protect Burrow, not a project. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) May 1, 2021

@Jackthejiant aye man say man! We back together ???? let’s work brudda!! — Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) May 1, 2021

Don’t worry about it. Won’t be a conflict for you, @Jackthejiant https://t.co/DNdNZIYx69 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

An incredible moment when @Jackthejiant found out he’ll be playing for his hometown team! pic.twitter.com/PSNYWo2CtX — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman is returning to the Queen City. Welcome back home! pic.twitter.com/JWQ3tOvKR5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

The Bengals bring in some new protection for Joe Burrow, taking Clemson OT Jackson Carman with pick No. 47. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/xCArLP9dgF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman said he played the last five games at Clemson with a herniated disk. Said he had surgery to repair it and feels good with the recovery. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) May 1, 2021

. @arodgers_3 reacts to his teammate, Jackson Carman going off the board! ???? pic.twitter.com/PvT9FxrnCA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman protected the highest drafted player in Clemson history, opened up holes for the greatest running back in ACC history, and ended up being the highest drafted Clemson o-lineman in 5 decades.



Very happy he chose Clemson over Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/2DAsXp8hDo — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) May 1, 2021