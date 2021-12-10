Twitter reacts to hiring of Tony Elliott to UVA

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson is certainly in a state of transition as defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and now offensive coordinator Tony Elliott have taken head coaching jobs.

Elliott thoughtfully took his time this week about different head coaching gigs and ended up being announced as the new Virginia head coach on Friday afternoon.

Clemson fans, the media, and his former players heard about the news and gave some of their thoughts via social media.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

Congrats to Tony?? UVA is getting a great coach and a better man https://t.co/HY1mC65V4F — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) December 10, 2021

super blessed to have @Coach_TElliott as my position coach for 5 years - seriously he’s one of the best men I know. super happy for him and his family. nobody more deserving of this opportunity! @UVAFootball y’all getting a good one - great coach, better person. https://t.co/uB4kUW58rL pic.twitter.com/6P93k9NHlb — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) December 10, 2021

????????????????????



A proven champion ?

An offensive mastermind ?

A developer of NFL talent ?



We got our guy! Welcome to Charlottesville, Coach Tony Elliott!



??????#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/bq9oenL8Qk — Virginia Cavaliers (@VirginiaSports) December 10, 2021

Tony Elliott is an incredible person, coach and leader, and I wish him the best in his new position. Proud to claim him as a Clemson alumnus and friend. pic.twitter.com/3tXKRuktLe — Jim Clements December 10, 2021

BREAKING: The Virginia Cavaliers have hired Clemson OC Tony Elliott as their new head coach, per announcement.



Elliott has been with the Tigers since 2011. pic.twitter.com/pCH1elWD1e — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) December 10, 2021

Tony Elliott is an amazing 89-9 as a play-caller at Clemson. That's just an unbelievable run. He's been as judicious about jobs as any coaching candidate this generation. He'll start his head coach career at UVA. https://t.co/hPl5XMaYeC https://t.co/cOlhRJkNVW — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 10, 2021

Man, this guy deserves EVERYTHING! Fantastic coach and even better person. I love you, @Coach_TElliott. Get to mind right!!! https://t.co/ffm1plvmlA — Coach Jay Guillermo December 10, 2021

First Venables, then Radakovich and now Tony Elliott?



People haven't been this excited to see a band break up since Fred Durst went off to pursue his acting career. — Ira Schoffel (@IraSchoffel) December 10, 2021

Any time Clemson coaches in the past have talked about Tony Elliott’s poise in the box/patience as a play caller, I always think of this video. https://t.co/7aeruJWMUZ — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 10, 2021

Congrats to Tony, Tamika, AJ and Ace! UVA is getting a great Coach and a 1st class family! https://t.co/WC3mEmRSL9 — Bradley LeCroy (@BradleyLeCroy) December 10, 2021

Wow I needed this today. Proud of this guy! https://t.co/q37y48zmC6 — Dj Reader (@Djread98) December 10, 2021

Got a good guy immediate success..! https://t.co/ZckpdXKQML — King me (@sammywatkins) December 10, 2021