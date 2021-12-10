Twitter reacts to hiring of Tony Elliott to UVA
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, December 10, 2021, 4:11 PM
Best of luck to Elliott as he gets his first head coaching job
Clemson is certainly in a state of transition as defensive coordinator Brent Venables, and now offensive coordinator Tony Elliott have taken head coaching jobs.

Elliott thoughtfully took his time this week about different head coaching gigs and ended up being announced as the new Virginia head coach on Friday afternoon.

Clemson fans, the media, and his former players heard about the news and gave some of their thoughts via social media.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

