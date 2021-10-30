|
Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
|Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7:48 PM- -
Clemson won 30-20 against Florida State on Saturday.
However, this was an all-time bad beat if you were betting against Clemson (-9.5), total points (48), and Clemson total points (28).
Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter scooped a Florida State fumble for a touchdown with no time remaining after several laterals were attempted by the Seminoles.
For people that follow gambling spreads/totals, this was one of the craziest plays to change a bet from winner to loser and vice versa.
Check out some of Twitter's reaction to the final play:
Wow...— SportsDogma (@SportsDogma) October 30, 2021
Just saw the conclusion of the FSU/Clemson game.
That is an ALL-TIME bad beat for FSU +9.5 backers, sheesh.
omg I just saw the Clemson bad beat. I’m gonna pray for y’all.— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) October 30, 2021
The spread (Clemson -9.5) and the total (47.5) changed on this last play botched lateral-turned-defensive TD https://t.co/ix1zxujfpd— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 30, 2021
An all-time bad beat right here.— SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 30, 2021
Clemson up 4, FSU has the ball for the last play of the game.
Clemson scores to win by 10; the spread was Clemson +9.5 pic.twitter.com/bHpm1Xtctv
FEAST YOUR EYES ON THE MOST MAJESTIC SICKOS PLAY IN THE FLORIDA STATE AND CLEMSON GAME. OH MY GOODNESS. pic.twitter.com/gAdbQTH7rW— Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 30, 2021
Florida St/Clemson is an all-time bad beat on so many levels.— Brad Powers (@BradPowers7) October 30, 2021
That final score impacted spread, total and Clemson team total.
Thoughts and prayers!
Oh my god. Best day ever Clemson -9.6 was easy as can be. You live for these gambling moments pic.twitter.com/13Gr3D3mIX— Marty Mush (@martymush) October 30, 2021
Is the ending to Clemson and Florida State the worst double bad beat of all time?— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) October 30, 2021
pic.twitter.com/P3o3bhBmD8
Sorry if we scared you.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 30, 2021
Happy Halloween ?? pic.twitter.com/Ihm69sLelG