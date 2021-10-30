Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 30, 2021, 7:48 PM
Carter and his teammates celebrate after the final play
Carter and his teammates celebrate after the final play

Clemson won 30-20 against Florida State on Saturday.

However, this was an all-time bad beat if you were betting against Clemson (-9.5), total points (48), and Clemson total points (28).

Clemson linebacker Barrett Carter scooped a Florida State fumble for a touchdown with no time remaining after several laterals were attempted by the Seminoles.

For people that follow gambling spreads/totals, this was one of the craziest plays to change a bet from winner to loser and vice versa.

Check out some of Twitter's reaction to the final play:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over FSU
Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
Twitter reacts to Clemson's final touchdown, last-second bad beat
WATCH: Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
WATCH: Will Shipley rumbles and jukes for 21-yard touchdown
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest