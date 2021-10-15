Twitter reacts to Clemson's 17-14 road win against Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 25 Clemson escaped with a narrow 17-14 road win against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

The Orange decided to play for the tie and kick a 48-yarder with under a minute to go in the contest but missed the kick wide left.

The Clemson defense was solid allowing only seven points in the second half while the offense had 198 passing yards and 116 yards on the ground during the game.

Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was 21-for-34 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Pace had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions from the contest:

Fewest points in regulation through 5 FBS games (P5, playoff era)



2015 BC, 41

2016 Rutgers, 57

2014 Kansas, 61

2021 Clemson, 67



?????? — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 16, 2021

Clemson survives after Syracuse misses a 48-yard field goal. Dino Barbers kinda bungled that whole sequence. Should have gone for it on 4th and 1 and tried to get closer — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) October 16, 2021

Clemson survives because even bad Clemson still has better luck than Syracuse. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 16, 2021

Clemson’s going to win the ACC while never scoring 20 points in regulation, and it’s going to be so incredibly hilarious/infuriating. — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 16, 2021

I really thought Clemson would have figured some things out over the off week, but it was more of the same. Needed to stick more with the run, run DJ more, and frankly, DJ is in such rough shape mentally, i don’t know how this gets fixed. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) October 16, 2021

And since y'all asked so nicely, 17-14 is not a @ClemsonFB winning Scorigami. The Tigers have now won by that scoreline twice in their history, previously at Maryland in 1962.



But you know what it is? A win. And I'll take it. Go Tigers! pic.twitter.com/gxKah7HBgq — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) October 16, 2021

Clemson fans all over my feed like pic.twitter.com/frW04EqLmf — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) October 16, 2021

Clemson had an open date to fix the “easy layups” that have been issues and yet - nothing easy about watching what is happening on offense. This is who the Tigers are right now. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 16, 2021

Clemson is about 2 missed field goals away from playing Rutgers in a bowl this year — Clemson Carl (@ClemsonCarl) October 16, 2021

Clemson this season is Thor when he was banished to earth without any of his powers — Woody Whitehurst - Thumb Gangster (@woodywhitehurst) October 16, 2021

Y’all should’ve warned me being a fan was this stressful — Adam Choice October 16, 2021

Seems like everyone who was subjected to that Clemson-Syracuse was just confounded by Babers: pic.twitter.com/3USnaVpZDM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 16, 2021

It’s been nearly 4 years since Clemson scored under 20 points in regulation and they’ve done it 5 times this year.



That’s hard to fathom. — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) October 16, 2021