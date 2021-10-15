Twitter reacts to Clemson's 17-14 road win against Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:58 PM
Clemson got the road win on Friday night (Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports) (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)
Clemson got the road win on Friday night (Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports) (Photo: Ken Ruinard / USATODAY)

No. 25 Clemson escaped with a narrow 17-14 road win against Syracuse in the Carrier Dome on Friday night.

The Orange decided to play for the tie and kick a 48-yarder with under a minute to go in the contest but missed the kick wide left.

The Clemson defense was solid allowing only seven points in the second half while the offense had 198 passing yards and 116 yards on the ground during the game.

Starting quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was 21-for-34 passing for 181 yards and a touchdown while Kobe Pace had 14 rushes for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions from the contest:

