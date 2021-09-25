Twitter reacts to Clemson losing to NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 25, 2021, 7:38 PM
Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Ken Ruinard / staff via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The first road game of the season for No. 9 Clemson was a difficult one as they fell 27-21 to North Carolina State in double overtime on Saturday.

Clemson had a 36-game winning streak with un-ranked opponents snapped with the heartbreaking loss.

Several Clemson players including running Will Shipley, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and super senior linebacker James Skalski were injured in the defeat.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Twitter reacts to Clemson losing to NC State
Twitter reacts to Clemson losing to NC State
Bryan Bresee with apparent knee injury against NC State
Bryan Bresee with apparent knee injury against NC State
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelelei throws strike to Justyn Ross for impressive TD
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelelei throws strike to Justyn Ross for impressive TD
TV channel update for Clemson-NC State
TV channel update for Clemson-NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest