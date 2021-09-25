Twitter reacts to Clemson losing to NC State

The first road game of the season for No. 9 Clemson was a difficult one as they fell 27-21 to North Carolina State in double overtime on Saturday.

Clemson had a 36-game winning streak with un-ranked opponents snapped with the heartbreaking loss.

Several Clemson players including running Will Shipley, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, and super senior linebacker James Skalski were injured in the defeat.

Check out the reaction on Twitter:

NC STATE TAKES DOWN NO. 9 CLEMSON IN 2OT! ?? pic.twitter.com/pC7q7WUnIP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 25, 2021

?? Unranked NC State UPSETS No. 9 Clemson in 2OT, 27-21 ?? pic.twitter.com/A1fwMcR8zs — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2021

Wow Clemson lost?!? Has to be the story of the day — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 25, 2021

On the offense this past Tuesday:



“I can assure you, we don’t stink.”



- Dabo pic.twitter.com/hIDjHNDUeU — Sons of Clemson (@SonsOfClemson) September 25, 2021

No 2 loss team has ever made the playoff. Clemson is 2-2 — Booger (@ESPNBooger) September 25, 2021

i think he looks good. but what clemson has done has been largely about watson and lawrence. and d.j. isn't that. hardly anyone is. https://t.co/z9al2Grrz4 — bomani (@bomani_jones) September 25, 2021

It's not just that Clemson is (already) a two-loss team. It's that the ACC isn't strong, either. Which is why *this* is not the specific scenario that will give us the first two-loss CFP team. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 25, 2021

Only 3 NC State quarterbacks have beaten Clemson this century...



??Philip Rivers (twice)



??Mike Glennon



??DEVIN LEARY pic.twitter.com/fbesZOfj1E — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 25, 2021

It might seem shocking on Twitter, but this loss was inevitable in many ways. Clemson's defense bailing out an ugly offense was never going to be sustainable for the long haul. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) September 25, 2021

There is just no big threat on the offensive side of the ball idgaf when y’all see it! Calling it like it is. Game shouldn’t have even came to that! — Jacoby Ford (@JacobyFord12) September 25, 2021

Our offense is difficult, we make it hard when we don’t take what the defense gives us… our players are better than their players, let them make plays https://t.co/HrcwyKPuWX — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) September 25, 2021

ACC teams with better records than Clemson, Miami and Florida State: Wake Forest, Louisville, NC State, Boston College, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, UNC, Pitt and Duke — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) September 25, 2021

?????????????? — Cornell Powell (@CornellPowell14) September 25, 2021