Twitter reacts to Clemson losing to Georgia
2021 Sep 4, Sat
College football fans have been waiting all offseason for the top-five matchup between Clemson and Georgia.
Through three quarters on Saturday night, it has been an offensive struggle as both defenses have opposed their will on the other team.
Check out some reaction from Twitter from national analysts as Clemson fell 10-3 to Georgia:
?? @GeorgiaFootball beats down No. 3 Clemson pic.twitter.com/OkIZOIjAn7— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 5, 2021
Three points would be fewest under Dabo, per @ESPNStatsInfo ... also fewest for Clemson since 2007 vs. Georgia Tech.— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 5, 2021
Georgia's biggest win since the 2017 CFP semifinals. With an epic defensive performance.— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 5, 2021
Holding Clemson to 3 points? Unreal.
Georgia's defense is annihilating the Clemson offensive line.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) September 5, 2021
No. 5 @GeorgiaFootball knocks off No. 3 Clemson?? pic.twitter.com/w2Wa0viHGV— ESPN (@espn) September 5, 2021
Hell is being an offensive lineman in this Clemson/Georgia game.— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 5, 2021
welcome to internet fame, shrugging Clemson dad!— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) September 5, 2021
Said it 2 years ago— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 5, 2021
Said it last year
I’ll say it again
Clemson’s offensive scheme stinks
Flipped to the LSU-UCLA game, is it me or is the Georgia-Clemson game a tad bit boring?— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) September 5, 2021
This Clemson offense is on a different planet without Trevor.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 5, 2021
Clemson needs to force a TO. It’s that simple.— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 5, 2021
that said, there's a talent gap between clemson and bama, uga and ohio state. all the success and generational talents at quarterback don't change that.— bomani (@bomani_jones) September 5, 2021
He is strong, Kendal Milton has put two Clemson players in the tent tonight trying to tackle him.— Rusty Mansell (@Mansell247) September 5, 2021
Same pic.twitter.com/RpuOiuTmnT— Barstool Clemson (@BarstoolClemson) September 5, 2021
Clemson’s offensive line owes DJ 8 steak dinners after tonight pic.twitter.com/3NSRaTMYip— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 5, 2021
Clemson has not been shutout in over 18 years. The last shutout was their opener in 2003 against... Georgia.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 5, 2021
Nick Saban watching Georgia and Clemson score 3 combined offensive points while tackling each other as violently as possible pic.twitter.com/VjwK8WpU91— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) September 5, 2021
Clemson has some SERIOUS problems up front against UGA. Clemson has an amazing program, but their OL has always been just OK. Tonight, that group is getting absolutely dominated.— Greg McElroy (@GregMcElroy) September 5, 2021
Hot Dawg, Georgia D just smothering.— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 5, 2021
#Clemson OL ??— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) September 5, 2021
Clemson allowed 20 sacks all of last season.— Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) September 5, 2021
Georgia has six through three quarters.
Georgia has sacked D.J. Uiagalelei 6 times through 3 quarters.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 5, 2021
That's tied for the most sacks any team has had vs Clemson under Dabo Swinney, and the most since South Carolina in 2012. pic.twitter.com/Gra57HP56l
The last time Clemson was shut out was 2003.— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 5, 2021
Against Georgia. 30-0. pic.twitter.com/lunojtYeup
For most of the night, it’s felt like Clemson has tiptoed on offense, trying not to wake anyone up in the house.— William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) September 5, 2021
That drive had some conviction and urgency behind it.
Keep your head up, Tigers! pic.twitter.com/dI9drYWLEK— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) September 5, 2021
Between the loss to Ohio State in last season's Sugar Bowl and tonight's loss to Georgia, Clemson has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since 2011.— Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) September 5, 2021
Common thread in both games: Tigers’ offensive line was overmatched.