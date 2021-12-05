Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Some things don't last forever.

Elite defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leaving Clemson to become the new head coach at Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma private plane picked him up on Sunday night and there will likely be a Monday press conference to officially announce his reunion with the Sooners.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter from the big hire by the Sooners:

So happy for coach. He deserves it more than anyone. Hardest working man I have ever known. Y'all take care of him!! @OU_Football — Xavier Thomas December 6, 2021

Much love Coach V ???? @CoachVenables — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) December 6, 2021

would love for @CoachVenables to stay here forever because of who he is, but you gotta be so happy for this man and his family. nobody more deserving! https://t.co/LTAwoG5EXG — ???????????? ?????????????? (@D_Rench_) December 6, 2021

Nothing but love for you Coach ! https://t.co/7pA27gDvfn — TGroovy???? (@_TreWilliams) December 6, 2021

?? — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) December 6, 2021

OU had a new head coach. I was at the airport when Brent Venables and family boarded the OU plane. Spoke to his sons.... Entire family headed to Norman tonight — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 6, 2021

Clemson QB Jimmy Greenbeans has entered the transfer portal.



Oklahoma is the expected destination for the former 5? — ??Thank You BV?? (@FQClemson) December 6, 2021

Clemson legitimately employed the best defensive coordinator in football for 10 seasons. Crazy to think about that. — William Qualkinbush (@QualkTalk) December 6, 2021

Been a wild ride Coach V.



Clemson legend. Thank you for everything. @CoachVenables



Definitely not a coincidence that Clemson's playoff and championship ride was with this man. pic.twitter.com/XLRWkMGvWd — ImissYouAlreadyBrentVenables (@QuackingTiger) December 6, 2021

Good for Brent going to get some head coaching experience so that’s not a concern when Clemson looks to replace Dabo one day — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) December 6, 2021

I believe the only way Brent Venables was going to leave Clemson was if the Oklahoma job opened at the same time that the Tigers weren't in the Playoff & it happened.



Clemson does not win two National Titles without Coach V. His legacy is secure in Tigertown. — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) December 6, 2021

BV is walking into OU with a next year heisman candidate QB, a Jordan brand deal, stronghold of recruiting in Texas pretty much, rich history of winning football, pretty much a few easy years before an SEC schedule to get exactly who he needs there. Good for him ?? — Tucker Israel (@TI8__) December 6, 2021

Venables had a huge smile on his face as he hugged OU AD Joe Castiglione and the school president. — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 6, 2021

Well deserved! Hardest working coach out there???? https://t.co/6rdyiDwvfJ — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) December 6, 2021

I’m so damn proud to be a sooner tonight. Bringing back Brent Venables will bring toughness back to Norman. The best DC for the past decade picked Oklahoma after multiple job offers over the years. Don’t take that lightly. — Chris Wise (@The1WiseWatch) December 6, 2021

Brent Venables to Oklahoma is a major piece on the chess board. Lots of critical staff hires and recruiting implications coming up. — Carl Reed (@CoachReed314) December 6, 2021

Brent Venables has risen to the top scheming against the best. Will be fascinating watching him go against the SEC in a year or two. Plenty of experience. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 6, 2021

Brent Venables is one of the most sincere, genuine people I ever ran across in college football — and all of sports.



I could not be happier for him and this opportunity. It was so difficult for him to leave Norman. I can only imagine his emotions today. Congrats, BV! — Travis Haney (@travhaney) December 6, 2021

Me getting ready for the Brent Venables era pic.twitter.com/zwrkElJCyj — Mason Prince (@MasonPrinceTV) December 6, 2021

Expecting next OU coach at Norman airport soon. ?@NEWS9? is there, will go live, and continue coverage of the Brent Venables hiring off the top of our newscast — followed by a special 60-minute statewide Okla Sports Blitz. #sooners ?@OU_Football? pic.twitter.com/In6xwJhGL6 — Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) December 6, 2021

My scout team QB my redshirt year lol !! Well deserved https://t.co/wL1xTcwn5j — Shadell Bell (@_Sbell11) December 6, 2021

“This guy has been the heart and soul for the Clemson Tigers.”@EricMacLain what Brent Venables means to the Clemson program. pic.twitter.com/2igStxkhYk — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 6, 2021

“He’s relentless,” a Big 12 recruiter said. “Nobody will work hard as a head coach on the recruiting trail than Brent Venables. If I’m an Oklahoma fan, I’m doing cartwheels right now.” — Jeremy Crabtree (@jeremycrabtree) December 6, 2021

Long Live Jimmy Greenbeans https://t.co/5N4bVsYJJ7 — Judah Davis (@The_Prophet_36) December 6, 2021

Thank you Brent Venables for all you did for @ClemsonFB - amazing run of elite defensive football #clemsonfooball #clemsonfamily #GoTigers — Chad Speck (@a3Chad) December 6, 2021

While there is work to be done, I’m guessing Brent Venables is going to be one helluva head coach at Oklahoma. Fiercely loyal. Incredibly detailed. Never predictable. Proven Championship winner. — Roy Philpott (@RoyPhilpott) December 6, 2021

Brent Venables has been the most significant assistant coach in any sport in Clemson athletics history. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) December 6, 2021

Hate to see him leave Clemson but @CoachVenables is one of the greatest men and coaches on the planet and I’m very happy for him. — Jon Gordon (@JonGordon11) December 6, 2021

It's still astounding that Brent Venables' defense held that absurdly talented 2018 Alabama offense to 16 points in the national championship game. Six. Teen. Points. — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) December 6, 2021