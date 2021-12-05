Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Dec 5, Sun 21:05
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job

Some things don't last forever.

Elite defensive coordinator Brent Venables is leaving Clemson to become the new head coach at Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma private plane picked him up on Sunday night and there will likely be a Monday press conference to officially announce his reunion with the Sooners.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter from the big hire by the Sooners:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma fans welcome new head coach Brent Venables
Reports: Tony Elliott meets with second ACC school for head coaching role
Reports: Tony Elliott meets with second ACC school for head coaching role
Brent Venables makes first comments as new Oklahoma head coach
Brent Venables makes first comments as new Oklahoma head coach
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job
Twitter reacts to Brent Venables taking the Oklahoma job
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest