TV channel announced for Clemson-North Carolina State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN announced that the Clemson-North Carolina State game scheduled for Saturday, September 25 at 3:30 pm will be aired on ESPN.

Previously, it was between ABC or ESPN.

This will be Clemson's first true road game of the season, and it certainly should be an interesting game to watch.

The Wolfpack (2-1) took care of Furman 45-7 on Saturday night.

The lone loss for North Carolina State this season was against Mississippi State 24-10.