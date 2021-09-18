TV channel announced for Clemson-North Carolina State
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 18, 2021, 10:38 PM
TV channel announced for Clemson-North Carolina State

ESPN announced that the Clemson-North Carolina State game scheduled for Saturday, September 25 at 3:30 pm will be aired on ESPN.

Previously, it was between ABC or ESPN.

This will be Clemson's first true road game of the season, and it certainly should be an interesting game to watch.

The Wolfpack (2-1) took care of Furman 45-7 on Saturday night.

The lone loss for North Carolina State this season was against Mississippi State 24-10.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on standout defense, offense struggling to finish
WATCH: Dabo Swinney on standout defense, offense struggling to finish
TV channel announced for Clemson-North Carolina State
TV channel announced for Clemson-North Carolina State
Postgame notes for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Postgame notes for Clemson-Georgia Tech
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Georgia Tech
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Georgia Tech
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest