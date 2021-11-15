TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021-11-15 17:13:09.0
Clemson will have a noon matchup on Saturday with Wake Forest
Clemson will have a noon matchup on Saturday with Wake Forest

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) will face off against Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 20 at noon ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a four-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson leads the all-time series 68-17-1.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
Clemson begins Charleston Classic action versus Temple
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
WATCH: Swinney on Justyn Ross preparing for NFL, latest on injuries
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
4-star WR target commits to another ACC school
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Swinney reveals Justyn Ross' NFL decision
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest