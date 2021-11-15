TV announcers for Clemson-Wake Forest

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson (7-3, 5-2 ACC) will face off against Wake Forest (9-1, 6-0) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 20 at noon ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a four-point favorite against the Demon Deacons.

Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson leads the all-time series 68-17-1.