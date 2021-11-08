TV announcers for Clemson-UConn
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Nov 8, Mon 18:01
ACC Photo
ACC Photo

Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) will face off against Connecticut (1-8) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 13 at noon ET on ACC Network.

The Tigers are a huge 40-point favorite against UConn.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

This is the first-ever meeting in football between the two schools.

Former Clemson RB suffers season-ending injury
UConn hires their next football head coach before Clemson game
Clemson Basketball signs three to 2022-23 class
WATCH: Players react to big plays from Clemson win over Louisville
