TV announcers for Clemson-UConn

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson (5-3, 4-2 ACC) will face off against Connecticut (1-8) at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 13 at noon ET on ACC Network.

The Tigers are a huge 40-point favorite against UConn.

Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Taylor Davis (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

This is the first-ever meeting in football between the two schools.