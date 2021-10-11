TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, October 11, 2021, 4:46 PM
TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse

No. 25 Clemson will face off against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Anish Shroff (announcer), Mike Golic Jr. (announcer), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers have won three in a row in the series, with lopsided victories over the last two (47-21 in 2020; 41-6 in 2019).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse
TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse
Clemson-Syracuse depth charts released
Clemson-Syracuse depth charts released
Former Clemson lineman placed on COVID/Reserve list
Former Clemson lineman placed on COVID/Reserve list
Game time announced for Clemson-Pittsburgh
Game time announced for Clemson-Pittsburgh
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest