TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 25 Clemson will face off against Syracuse at the Carrier Dome on Friday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Anish Shroff (announcer), Mike Golic Jr. (announcer), and Taylor McGregor (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers have won three in a row in the series, with lopsided victories over the last two (47-21 in 2020; 41-6 in 2019).