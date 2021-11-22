TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 22, 2021, 4:29 PM
TV announcers for Clemson-South Carolina

Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) will face off against in-state rival South Carolina (6-5, 3-5) at William Brice Stadium on Saturday, November 27 at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

The Tigers are currently an 11.5-point favorite against the Gamecocks.

Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Alyssa Lang (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Clemson leads the all-time series at 71-42-4.

