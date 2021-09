TV announcers for Clemson-North Carolina State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 9 Clemson will face off against ACC opponent North Carolina State at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mark Jones (broadcaster), Robert Griffin III (broadcaster), and Quint Kessenich (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.