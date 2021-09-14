TV announcers for Clemson-Georgia Tech
Allen with a catch last season against the Yellow Jackets (ACC photo)
No. 6 Clemson will face off against ACC foe Georgia Tech at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Bob Wischusen (broadcaster), Dan Orlovsky (broadcaster), and Kris Budden (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers are currently a 29-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets.

