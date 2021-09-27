TV announcers for Clemson-Boston College
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, September 27, 2021, 6:21 PM
No. 25 Clemson will face off against Boston College at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Dave O'Brien (broadcaster), Tim Hasselbeck (broadcaster), and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.

Currently, the Tigers are a heavy 16-point favorite against the undefeated Eagles.

