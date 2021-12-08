TV announcers for Cheez-It Bowl featuring Clemson, Iowa State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

First time meeting ever between the Tigers and Cyclones.

No. 19 Clemson (9-3, 6-2 ACC) will face off against Big 12 foe Iowa State (7-5, 5-4) at Camping World Stadium on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Tigers are currently a one-point underdog to Iowa State.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Dusty Dvoracek (analyst), and Tom Luginbill (sideline) will call the television broadcast.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will present the game on the radio via the Clemson Athletic Network.