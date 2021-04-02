Trio of Tigers ranked in Mel Kiper's position rankings

ESPN College Football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest top 25 NFL 2021 draft rankings ($) recently as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ranked No. 1 overall.

"Lawrence is going No. 1 to the Jaguars and will get a chance to lead the turnaround of that franchise alongside coach Urban Meyer," Kiper said. "He has everything NFL teams want in a starting quarterback, from size to arm talent to the ability to process reads and make the right throw. He finished his Clemson career with 108 total touchdowns (18 rushing) and just 17 interceptions across three seasons."

Lawrence should be 100 percent healthy once the NFL season starts.

"With no combine this year, Lawrence threw for scouts in February, then had surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder. He should still be ready for the 2021 season."

Lawrence was the only Clemson player listed in the top 25 overall player rankings.

In Kiper's overall position rankings, Travis Etienne was ranked the No. 2 running back behind only Alabama's Najee Harris, and Amari Rodgers was ranked the No. 10 wide receiver.

The upcoming NFL draft will begin on April 29.