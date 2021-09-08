|
Trevor Lawrence voted as Jaguars team captain
Trevor Lawrence was appointed as the future of a struggling Jacksonville Jaguars franchise back in April when he became Clemson's first No. 1 NFL draft pick.
Heading into his season debut Sunday at Houston (1 p.m. on CBS stations), Lawrence was voted as a captain by his teammates.
NFL Network reported Wednesday that Lawrence received the third-most votes on the team.
Lawrence was officially named the starting quarterback in late August.
The Jaguars are currently a 3-point favorite over the Texans, which are facing a transition of their own at QB with former Tiger Deshaun Watson slated to sit in the opener and likely beyond while his off-field troubles are unsettled.
The other Jaguars captains are defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen, cornerback Shaq Griffin, linebacker Myles Jack, safety Rayshawn Jenkins, center Brandon Linder and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.
