Trevor Lawrence updates his shoulder recovery
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 27, 2021, 8:44 AM
Lawrence is the talk of the town in Jacksonville (Photo via Jacksonville Jaguars)
Lawrence is the talk of the town in Jacksonville (Photo via Jacksonville Jaguars)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still on track to be 100 percent healthy by the first regular game of the 2021 season.

Lawrence has been rehabbing his non-throwing shoulder for the last three months after his surgery.

He recently spoke with Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast about his rehab status with his shoulder while going through offseason voluntary workouts.

“I'm getting there," Lawrence said. "You know every week we're making some adjustments and progressing forward, and we have a great plan here being cautious but also getting back in the swing of normal, doing normal things in practice and I feel like I'm pretty far along, I don't want to give like a certain percentage but I feel like I'm doing really well.”

Lawrence has been on a throwing count (30-40 passes per day) by the medical staff as they try to take every precaution necessary to make sure he gets 100 percent healthy again.

"I want to get out there and just throw and go," Lawrence said. "But I think it’s better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated—just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder. It’s feeling great, no complaints here. I’m making great progress. But I’ve still got to just be smart and take it easy.”

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former Clemson DL carted off field at Ravens OTAs
Former Clemson DL carted off field at Ravens OTAs
Clemson club softball wins National Championship
Clemson club softball wins National Championship
Clemson wraps 2021 campaign with win over Georgia Tech
Clemson wraps 2021 campaign with win over Georgia Tech
Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set
Clemson's over/under regular season win total betting line is set
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest