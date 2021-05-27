Trevor Lawrence updates his shoulder recovery

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is still on track to be 100 percent healthy by the first regular game of the 2021 season.

Lawrence has been rehabbing his non-throwing shoulder for the last three months after his surgery.

He recently spoke with Rob Maaddi on the AP Pro Football Podcast about his rehab status with his shoulder while going through offseason voluntary workouts.

“I'm getting there," Lawrence said. "You know every week we're making some adjustments and progressing forward, and we have a great plan here being cautious but also getting back in the swing of normal, doing normal things in practice and I feel like I'm pretty far along, I don't want to give like a certain percentage but I feel like I'm doing really well.”

Lawrence has been on a throwing count (30-40 passes per day) by the medical staff as they try to take every precaution necessary to make sure he gets 100 percent healthy again.

"I want to get out there and just throw and go," Lawrence said. "But I think it’s better for me in the long run, just to take it slow and get acclimated—just because I’m still recovering from my left shoulder. It’s feeling great, no complaints here. I’m making great progress. But I’ve still got to just be smart and take it easy.”