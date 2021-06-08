Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne named to NFLPA Rookie Premiere class

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A new crop of players are about to shine soon in the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookies Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are among 60 first-year NFL players to be part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class of 2021.

The players are selected by card company Panini America based on position, college performance, draft status, overall demand, and marketability.

This was the largest crop of players invited in 27 years by Panini as the event helps market the players.

The @NFLPA announces Rookie Premiere class of 2021



Players are selected as part of the Rookie Premiere class primarily based on position, college performance, draft status as well as projected overall demand and marketability.



pic.twitter.com/0TJxGjizkw — Sportico (@Sportico) June 7, 2021