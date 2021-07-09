Trevor Lawrence tops NFL offensive rookie of the year odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence leads the odds for NFL offensive rookie of the year according to oddsmaker BetOnline.ag.

Lawrence is followed by tight end Kyle Pitts (+750), quarterback Mac Jones (+750), receiver Ja'Marr Chase (+800), quarterback Trey Lance (+800), quarterback Justin Fields (+900), running back Najee Harris (+900), receiver DeVonta Smith (+1200), and running back Javonte Williams (+1600).

This is a very exciting crop of rookies for 2021 with all the young quarterbacks and playmakers.

A few of the undervalued odds might be Harris at +900, who should get plenty of carries for the Steelers, and Pitts, who could have an explosive year as he has legit 4.44 speed and will get plenty of targets from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.

However, any of these quarterbacks that can seize a starting job and play decent will have a great shot at the award because of the spotlight on the position.