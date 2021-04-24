Trevor Lawrence 'toaster' donations top nearly 55K for local charities
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Apr 24, Sat 10:32
Lawrence is becoming a fan favorite in Jacksonville (Photo via Marissa Lawrence)
Lawrence is becoming a fan favorite in Jacksonville (Photo via Marissa Lawrence)

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase is thrilled about the possibility of Trevor Lawrence as their new franchise quarterback.

They are so passionate that they found Trevor and Marisa's online wedding registry and bought a $299 toaster and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Then the donations kept growing and growing last week.

The final tally of the donations going to local charities on Lawrence's behalf is $54,938.

The breakdown of the funs were $11,203 coming from Jaguars fans, $20,000 from Lawrence as a thank-you to the fans, $18,734 from Billy Horshel, and $5000 from Revolution Cooking (toaster company).

All of this started from a toaster purchase.

“Thanks for getting it started," Lawrence posted to Jaguars fan Eric Dillard that got the donations rolling on the wedding registry. "So cool."

The charities that will be getting the much-needed funds will be Feeding Northeast Florida ($37,468), K9s for Warriors ($8,734), and the 5 Star Veterans Center ($8,734).

Lawrence is already on his way to be the toast of the town before he officially arrives in Jacksonville.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Trevor Lawrence has a hometown mural
LOOK: Trevor Lawrence has a hometown mural
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
No. 16 Tigers score three in wild 7th to extend winning streak
No. 16 Tigers score three in wild 7th to extend winning streak
Brewer HR puts Tigers over top to sweep Deacs
Brewer HR puts Tigers over top to sweep Deacs
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest