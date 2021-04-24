Trevor Lawrence 'toaster' donations top nearly 55K for local charities

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase is thrilled about the possibility of Trevor Lawrence as their new franchise quarterback.

They are so passionate that they found Trevor and Marisa's online wedding registry and bought a $299 toaster and a Dyson vacuum cleaner.

Then the donations kept growing and growing last week.

The final tally of the donations going to local charities on Lawrence's behalf is $54,938.

The breakdown of the funs were $11,203 coming from Jaguars fans, $20,000 from Lawrence as a thank-you to the fans, $18,734 from Billy Horshel, and $5000 from Revolution Cooking (toaster company).

All of this started from a toaster purchase.

“Thanks for getting it started," Lawrence posted to Jaguars fan Eric Dillard that got the donations rolling on the wedding registry. "So cool."

The charities that will be getting the much-needed funds will be Feeding Northeast Florida ($37,468), K9s for Warriors ($8,734), and the 5 Star Veterans Center ($8,734).

Lawrence is already on his way to be the toast of the town before he officially arrives in Jacksonville.

After an incredible week of giving I’d like to update everyone on where the Toaster for Charity money is going!!



Special thanks to @Trevorlawrencee, @BillyHo_Golf, @RevCooking, and to everyone who donated! pic.twitter.com/wnPsSPOuou — Dilla (@E_Dilla) April 23, 2021