Trevor Lawrence talks experience of Tim Tebow as teammate, Etienne playing receiver

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Trevor Lawrence was just getting into the passion of college football when Tim Tebow was racking up the accolades as a star quarterback with the Florida Gators. Lawrence even played with Tebow in the EA Sports NCAA Football video game franchise.

Now, they're teammates, as Tebow made a recent return to the professional football ranks at a new position with the tight ends.

"The first thing that jumped out to me was the person," Lawrence told Yahoo Sports. "Just his character. What he brings to the locker room. A guy you want to be around. He just does things right. I think Coach Meyer and the staff knew that, bringing him on.

"He’s been awesome so far. Just a hard worker. And he’s in great shape. It’s been cool to see, and obviously, it’s still really early and he’s still learning and just coming in a couple days later than some other guys for the install, so he’s just getting his feet wet. But man, he’s doing great."

Another talking point out of Jacksonville has been Travis Etienne working out at wide receiver in the rookie minicamp recently.

"As far as personnel and who are going to put where, we’ve got to feel it out and move guys around, try things out. We’ll get there," Lawrence said. "I’ll say from my experience playing with Travis, from my first year to my third year, he just improved so much catching the ball. So much. Just put the film on, you’ll see him making plays. As each year went on, he was making more and more plays in the passing game. More confident and more dangerous.

"He’s already shown that he can pick it up, and he’s gotten a lot better. Now it’s just about running a more diverse route tree. I think that’s the biggest thing, and I have no doubt he’ll pick it up."

Lawrence also talked about his early interactions with new coach Urban Meyer.

"It’s been good to get to know him and see how he interacts with the players," said Lawrence. "Everyone respects him, and everyone knows how high his expectations are. That’s one of the best things about him so far, he’s very clear cut about what is expected of us. That’s all you can ask for."