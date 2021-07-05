Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jaguars
by - Monday, July 5, 2021, 11:08 AM
Lawrence is officially on board now. (David Platt/Clemson)
Lawrence is officially on board now. (David Platt/Clemson)

Trevor Lawrence is officially on board with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick signed a $36.8 million four-year contract over the weekend with $24.1 million guaranteed and a standard fifth-year option for the contract.

The Jaguars are set to start training camp on July 27.

Jacksonville begins preseason action hosting the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14.

The season starts at Houston on Sept. 12.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jaguars
Darren Rovell thinks Arch Manning could make $10 million as college freshman
Darren Rovell thinks Arch Manning could make $10 million as college freshman
Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP
Clemson QB commit named Elite 11 QB competition MVP
TigerNet ranked No. 2 college football message board
TigerNet ranked No. 2 college football message board
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest