Trevor Lawrence signs rookie contract with Jaguars

TigerNet Staff by

Trevor Lawrence is officially on board with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday that Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick signed a $36.8 million four-year contract over the weekend with $24.1 million guaranteed and a standard fifth-year option for the contract.

The Jaguars are set to start training camp on July 27.

Jacksonville begins preseason action hosting the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 14.

The season starts at Houston on Sept. 12.

Gonna give #Duval everything I got. Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!! https://t.co/uGhKxqVkq4 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) July 5, 2021

More deal details:



??Signing bonus paid within 15 business days.

??No offset language.

??Majority of compensation in 2022, ‘23, ‘24 in Roster Bonus. Earned if on 90-man roster on 3rd day after mandatory camp reporting date.

??Earns roster bonus even if on active NFI. https://t.co/EOxzF3RJTN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 5, 2021

Trevor Lawrence & the #Jaguars

??$36.8M over 4 years

?? $24.1M signing bonus

?? $24.7M cash this year

?? training camp roster bonus 22-24

?? 5th year option in 2025



Cap Hits:

21: $6.6M

22: $8.3M

23: $10M

24: $11.7Mhttps://t.co/FGG21eW4MS — Spotrac (@spotrac) July 5, 2021

