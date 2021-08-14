Trevor Lawrence shows accuracy, Travis Etienne shows hustle in NFL preseason debuts

No. 1 overall NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence and fellow first-rounder Travis Etienne both made their NFL preseason debuts on Saturday night against the Cleveland Browns in TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lawrence finished the game 6-of-9 for 71 yards on two drives. The rookie started the game under center and dealt with some early pressure from the Browns defensive line, taking two sacks but also showed some mobility in the pocket. The Georgia native's best throw came on a 3rd & 10 on the second drive, showing poise and control in the pocket while being given an abundance of time from his O-line and connected with Marvin Jones Jr. for a 35-yard first down connection. Third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew took the reins the rest of the way inside of TIAA Bank Field over the half.

Lawrence’s first drive did not start the way Clemson and Jaguar fans would have liked to see, fumbling the ball on his first career NFL snap but recovering the ball on the sack. The rookie then connected on passes on both second down and on 3rd & 9, where Lawrence found Jones Jr. on an out route to the boundary for a first down. The drive picked up another first down on the ground before it stalled out around mid-field and the Jags were forced to punt.

Etienne saw his first NFL action on the second drive of the game, accounting for two yards on his first career rush. Lawrence took his second sack of the game to set up a 3rd & 10 within the Jags' own 15-yard line, but with a ton of time in the pocket, Lawrence found Jones Jr. for a 35-yard connection and another first down. The drive ended on fourth-and-one and James Robinson was unable to move the pile forward.

Etienne saw some more action throughout the first half, but he received no more carries and was overthrown by Minshew sneaking out of the backfield with a lot of green grass in front of him. The Louisiana native forced a fumble on the last play of the first half when Minshew threw an interception and Etienne tracked the defender down and punched the ball out from behind.

