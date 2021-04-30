Trevor Lawrence shatters merchandise records for draft picks
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, April 30, 2021, 3:38 PM
Trevor Lawrence jerseys are flying off the shelves
Trevor Lawrence jerseys are flying off the shelves

Trevor Lawrence mania is in full swing.

Fans are grabbing up his new Jacksonville Jaguars merchandise at a historic rate.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco has the latest on sales regarding merchandise through Fanatics.

"New Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is already shattering records," he said. "According to Fanatics, a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and NFL/Jaguars e-commerce partner, Lawrence broke the record for sales by a draft pick on the first night of the NFL Draft. He also doubled the sales of the previous record-holder, which was Cincinnati's Joe Burrow. The sales include merchandise, memorabilia, and pre-sale orders for Lawrence jerseys. Chicago QB Justin Fields was No. 2."

The Lawrence factor contributed to Fanatics reportedly having its biggest draft night of sales in company history.

