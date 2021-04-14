Trevor Lawrence says he is passionate but no chip on shoulder to prove people wrong

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Sports Illustrated announced on Wednesday morning that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence would be on their cover for their May issue.

Lawrence sat down with Sports Illustrated recently for an interview and shared that he is hungry to succeed at the next level but not consumed by it.

“I want to do it because I want to be the best I can be," Lawrence said. "I want to maximize my potential. Who wouldn’t want to? You kind of waste it if you don’t.”

He explained that he has no chip on his shoulder while playing football.

“It’s hard to explain that because I want people to know that I’m passionate about what I do and it’s really important to me, but . . . I don’t have this huge chip on my shoulder, that everyone’s out to get me and I’m trying to prove everybody wrong,” he says. “I just don’t have that. I can’t manufacture that. I don’t want to.”