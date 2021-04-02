Trevor Lawrence ranked top QB prospect of modern era

CBS Sports ranked former Clemson signal-caller Trevor Lawrence the best quarterback prospect of the modern era this week, atop Hall of Fame members John Elway and Peyton Manning.

Former Stanford QB Andrew Luck ranked second on the list, followed by Elway and Manning. The author compared the two more recent prospects in the final analysis.

"He simply looked the part earlier than Luck, or any of the other legendary prospects on this list," CBS' Chris Trapasso writes. "Beyond that, Lawrence brings it as a pure passer with ball placement, pocket poise, and arm talent in every imaginable way -- strikes to his second read without pressure to perfectly-lofted long balls while on the run near the sideline.

"The final element that pushes Lawrence over the top -- his athleticism. While Luck quietly had a combine that closely compared to Cam Newton's the year before, Lawrence is a twitchier, more sudden runner with straight-line speed more impressive than what Luck offered nearly a decade ago. He's more apt to break off a 50-yard run than Luck was.

"Time will tell how Lawrence fares in the NFL, but he genuinely is the best quarterback prospect we've ever seen."

Lawrence is expected to be Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick on April 29, going to the Jacksonville Jaguars.