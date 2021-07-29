Trevor Lawrence ranked No. 2 in NFL rookie merchandise

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly will must-see this season in the NFL.

Fans of Lawrence have bought a ton of gear repping the Jaguars.

The latest NFL player products and merchandise rankings for rookies are out, and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is ranked No. 1, followed by Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Micah Parsons, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris, and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance.

Overall, Tom Brady was tops in merchandise sales by any player, followed by Patrick Mahomes, Dake Prescott, Joe Burrow, and CeeDee Lamb.

The officially licensed merchandise sold was from data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 75 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO, and Funko.