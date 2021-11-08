Trevor Lawrence injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence injured his right ankle late in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The franchise quarterback was injured when his backup left tackle Walker Little was pushed into him at the end of a play.

Lawrence went to the locker room but came back to the game a few minutes later as the Jaguars won 9-6 over the Bills.

He finished the game 15-for-26, passing for 118 yards.

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Jaguars received some good news on Lawrence's x-ray on his ankle.

"Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, who injured his ankle and returned to the game, suffered a low-ankle sprain and will likely be limited this week," he posted on Twitter. "X-rays were negative, little structural issues, and he'll continue to receive treatment as he did after the game."

For the season, Lawrence has passed for 1,821 yards with eight touchdowns and nine interceptions.