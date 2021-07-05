|
Trevor Lawrence has message for Jaguars fans
|Monday, July 5, 2021, 1:59 PM- -
It pays to be young and a generational-type quarterback in the NFL.
Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence signed a four-year rookie contract Monday worth $36.8 million, including a $24.1 million signing bonus.
Lawrence is ready to prove his worth to his new fans in Jacksonville as he posted a short message to them on social media.
“Gonna give #Duval everything I got,” Lawrence posted. “Couldn’t be more proud to represent Jacksonville. Let’s go!!!”
Lawrence was exceptional at Clemson, leading them to a 34-2 overall record and a national championship in 2018.
In other former Clemson news, running back Travis Etienne is one of three Jaguars rookies unsigned.
