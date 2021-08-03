Trevor Lawrence getting "more comfortable" as Jaguars challenge young QB

TigerNet Staff by

The first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in Clemson history is in a tough stretch of the Jacksonville Jaguars training camp currently.

Trevor Lawrence is now six days into his first NFL training camp and the early action this week has seen the mistakes that you'd expect from a rookie.

"I kind of thought it piled up a little bit on him today," Jaguars offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Tuesday, via Jaguars.com. "The first five days, I thought there was some really good recall. I thought today I could see some misalignments and those kinds of things, which you would expect at this point.

"There's a lot of stuff on him right now...This is where we wanted him to make those mistakes. We want him to learn. We want him to grow. We want to put him in the toughest situations possible and be able to see how he reacts right there in the moment – and then see how he's able to bounce back the next day as well.

"I like what he did. We still had another turnover today (Tuesday), but we'll continue to work on that."

Jaguars receiver Marvin Jones Jr. was on the receiving end of a big catch in camp Tuesday according to reports, and he likes what he's seeing out of Lawrence.

"He's getting more and more comfortable. Obviously he's a rookie – and as you get those reps, you get more and more comfortable. The playmaking ability … he's had it from the start. It's been good so far," Jones said, via Jaguars.com.

Lawrence and fellow former Tigers in Jacksonville Travis Etienne and Tyler Shatley saw a familiar face on Tuesday as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was spotted at Jaguars practice before his 2021 Tigers start their camp this week: