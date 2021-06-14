Trevor Lawrence finding hamstring injury "a little frustrating" in preseason workouts
by - Monday, June 14, 2021, 4:47 PM
Lawrence has impressed teammates early. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY)
Lawrence has impressed teammates early. (Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY)

Trevor Lawrence isn't set for any consequential game action for another three months, but life as the No. 1 overall pick brings scrutiny and there have been questions about his latest injury.

The former Tiger QB suffered a minor hamstring injury recently and he is doing better.

"It's feeling good. It's been about a week. Just trying to work it back to full capacity," Lawrence told reporters (via NFL.com). "It's a little frustrating just not being able to go full speed. I'm feeling good and just trying to not have any more setbacks. So taking it slow. Got some good reps today.

"So start getting more and more each day this week. And just kinda work back into it. It's doing great. Try to work it back."

Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence could play if he had to but they are being "cautious."

What he has shown in offseason practices has been impressive, however.

"The way he's putting it away from everybody. It's just insane to see that so early in a quarterback. You talk about coming into the league with such high hopes, and he's proving that," Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin told reporters Monday.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers
Big Upstate lineman commits to Tigers
Former Tiger makes ESPN's 50 greatest receivers of last 50 years
Former Tiger makes ESPN's 50 greatest receivers of last 50 years
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021
DJ Uiagalelei leads breakout candidates nationally for 2021
Clemson makes move in metric tied to winning national titles
Clemson makes move in metric tied to winning national titles
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest