Trevor Lawrence compares coaching styles, personalities of Swinney, Meyer

If you've paid attention to college football in the last decade-plus, it comes as no surprise that Dabo Swinney and Urban Meyer have some different approaches to coaching on and away from the field.

Former Clemson star and No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence, now having been a pupil of both, says they have plenty of similarities as well.

"I think their personalities are different. Coach Swinney is a bit more goofy and loose, I guess," Lawrence told The Spun. The structure in the way they do things is very similar though. Like I said, communication and the culture they want to establish is the same thing. They make it super clear, so there’s no excuse for someone to not know what the goal is here.

"Coach Swinney did that at Clemson and Coach Meyer does that in Jacksonville. I think any great leader needs to do that."

Lawrence expounded on that idea in an interview with SiriusXM recently.

"I think great leaders all have similar traits. A little bit in their personalities," Lawrence said. "Both of them just command a room. There's no question who the leader is and what his vision is. That's one thing I love about coach Meyer. He's all business and you know he's the leader of this team. That's one thing that stands out. He wants to win, not only wants to win but have all the right procedures and routines in place to ensure that.

"We’re on the right track, I feel really good about where we’re at right here with the rookies and the coaching staff...I think we’re in a great spot though."

Swinney recently predicted the pairing of Lawrence and Meyer to have success -- and soon.

“I'm excited about it. I think Urban will do a great job with him,” Swinney said. “They'll put a good team, good staff around him. I don't know what the predictions are for Jacksonville, how many games they're going to win, but whatever the prediction is, they'll exceed that, as long as he stays healthy."

