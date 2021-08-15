Trevor Lawrence, coaches agree his NFL preseason debut was "pretty good"

Game one in a Jaguars uniform is in the books for Clemson's first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick -- and it was, in a couple of words, "pretty good."

Trevor Lawrence connected on 6-of-9 throws for 71 yards over two drives of Jacksonville's preseason opener Saturday.

"I feel like the first time out there, I felt comfortable, felt poised," Lawrence told reporters (via ESPN). "Obviously, the first play's not kind of what you want for the first play, but after that, I thought we did a good job. We communicated well up front. They did a really good job of protection. At least one of those sacks was on me, for sure, just holding the ball too long. That's something I'll work on. Just maneuvering in the pocket is something I've always got to work on.

"Other than that, I missed an easy one to Marvin, a little quick out I wish I would have hit. But other than that, I felt good out there. I think we were seeing it, all on the same page. There's obviously things to clean up, but I thought it was a pretty good day."

New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer asked his passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer's assessment postgame.

"I said 'how did he play?' He (Schottenheimer) said he did pretty good," Meyer told reporters. "I do believe he held the ball a little bit and I have to find out why [Lawrence took two sacks over two drives]. I'm anxious to talk to him."

"He (Lawrence) certainly wasn't awestruck. We just have to execute better. We have to protect him better. We have to get our wideouts healthy and just play better."

Jaguars center Brandon Linder was also asked his opinion of Lawrence's first run out there as a pro.

"I thought he did well," Linder said. "A rookie. First preseason game. I remember how I was then. I thought he did well. Room to grow. First preseason game. I'm excited about what's to come."

"The kid understands it. He sees it. He's only going to get better. I wished we had more time to play out there (Saturday)."

The Jaguars, also featuring Clemson products Travis Etienne and Tyler Shatley, play next on Aug. 23 at 8 p.m. in an ESPN-televised matchup at New Orleans.

