Trevor Lawrence 2021 Topps set sold out

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The special edition set of Topps cards featuring Trevor Lawrence is now sold out after being available for a short time at Topps.com.

The set featured 30 cards of Lawrence with a mix of Topps football designs through the years and also has 20 cards showcasing the incredible artwork by his brother Chase and sister-in-law Brooke.

"I'm excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set," Lawrence said. "Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists, and it's special to collaborate with them on these custom designs."

Each box included 25 cards sold for a retail price of $75 dollars apiece.

Lawrence's autographs were randomly placed in select boxes.

Congratulations to all the Tiger fans that were able to snag a box for themselves before they were gone.

Topps sat down with husband and wife art duo Chase & Brooke Lawrence for a behind the scenes look at the artwork for 2021 Topps X Trevor Lawrence, Trevor Lawrence's first trading card release!



???Full interview: https://t.co/Ntjnbs9acN

??Collect the set: https://t.co/A1ph20Hqn7 pic.twitter.com/T5WI1lEnGA — Topps (@Topps) April 21, 2021