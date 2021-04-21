Trevor Lawrence 2021 Topps set sold out
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 4:50 PM
A few lucky collectors will get a Trevor Lawrence autograph in their boxes
A few lucky collectors will get a Trevor Lawrence autograph in their boxes

The special edition set of Topps cards featuring Trevor Lawrence is now sold out after being available for a short time at Topps.com.

The set featured 30 cards of Lawrence with a mix of Topps football designs through the years and also has 20 cards showcasing the incredible artwork by his brother Chase and sister-in-law Brooke.

"I'm excited to be working with Topps on this really unique set," Lawrence said. "Chase and Brooke are extremely talented artists, and it's special to collaborate with them on these custom designs."

Each box included 25 cards sold for a retail price of $75 dollars apiece.

Lawrence's autographs were randomly placed in select boxes.

Congratulations to all the Tiger fans that were able to snag a box for themselves before they were gone.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Swinney says ‘it hurts’ to see headlines lately on Deshaun Watson
Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update
Clemson commit vaults up 247Sports ranking update
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Analyst says Trevor Lawrence has missed out on at least $150 million in earnings
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Former Clemson guard changes his mind, announces new transfer school
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest