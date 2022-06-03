Travis Etienne wants to be a playmaker like Deebo Samuel

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne is healthy and ready to roll for the 2022 NFL season.

Etienne recently spoke with CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones about his desire to be a playmaker like San Fransisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel.

"Nah, Nah, just position flexibility," Etienne told Jones. "If I'm in those positions throughout the game and we get good matchups, we'll be able to exploit them. So it's just me being able to do more and being valuable.

"Football is all about matchups. If I could be like Deebo Samuel, I would love that. Honestly, the game is a game of productivity. If you can produce, the team is always going to have a need for you. It's just trying to be the best player I can be so I can be on the field at all times."

Etienne realizes getting tackled by defensive backs takes less toll on the body than a massive defensive lineman.

"Well, see, it's different for him because he's the receiver going to the backfield. I'm the running back going to receiver," Etienne said. "For me, that's taking less pounding on my body. For him, that's putting my pounding on his. You've got to see it from his perspective. For me, it's totally fine because I get to get outside in space and just work against DBs, and smaller guys, and I don't have to run between the tackles. Who wouldn't love that?"

Etienne has the ability to be a dual-threat star as he had 102 receptions for 1,55 yards and eight touchdowns at Clemson.