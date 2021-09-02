Travis Etienne thanks supporters after Thursday surgery

TigerNet Staff by

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and Clemson all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne said Thursday that Lisfranc surgery on his left foot was successful.

The Jaguars placed Etienne on the injured reserve list in late August to bring an early end to his rookie season after suffering the injury in the Jaguars' second preseason game.

"Surgery went great, thanks to everyone for all the love & support!" Etienne said on Twitter.

"Road to Recovery starts now!

"#BlessedAndGrateful"

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday that "noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson (performed) the procedure, source said. Etienne will have about a four-month recovery, plenty of time for next season."

Etienne was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in April, joining former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence with the Jaguars.

Surgery went great, thanks to everyone for all the love & support!

Road to Recovery starts now! #BlessedAndGrateful — Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) September 2, 2021

#Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne will undergo foot surgery today on his Lisfranc injury, with noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson performing the procedure, source said. Etienne will have about a four-month recovery, plenty of time for next season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021