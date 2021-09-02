Travis Etienne thanks supporters after Thursday surgery
by - 2021 Sep 2, Thu 17:19
Etienne was injured in the second Jacksonville preseason game. (USA TODAY Sports/Jason Vinlove)
Etienne was injured in the second Jacksonville preseason game. (USA TODAY Sports/Jason Vinlove)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and Clemson all-time leading rusher Travis Etienne said Thursday that Lisfranc surgery on his left foot was successful.

The Jaguars placed Etienne on the injured reserve list in late August to bring an early end to his rookie season after suffering the injury in the Jaguars' second preseason game.

"Surgery went great, thanks to everyone for all the love & support!" Etienne said on Twitter.

"Road to Recovery starts now!

"#BlessedAndGrateful"

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Thursday that "noted expert Dr. Robert Anderson (performed) the procedure, source said. Etienne will have about a four-month recovery, plenty of time for next season."

Etienne was selected in the first round of the NFL draft in April, joining former Clemson teammate Trevor Lawrence with the Jaguars.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
JUST RELEASED: All-New Clemson Nike Shoe
Former Clemson RB signs with new NFL team
Former Clemson RB signs with new NFL team
Travis Etienne thanks supporters after Thursday surgery
Travis Etienne thanks supporters after Thursday surgery
Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer
Top Ohio lineman picks up Clemson offer
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest