Travis Etienne signs with apparel company
Former Clemson players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are teammates once again.

'ETN' announced on social media on Thursday that he has signed an apparel deal with Adidas.

Lawrence has also recently signed with Adidas.

Congratulations and best of luck to both Clemson favorites as the 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

Check out Etienne's (aka Three Stripe Trav) Adidas announcement video:

