|
Travis Etienne signs with apparel company
|Thursday, April 29, 2021, 1:29 PM- -
Former Clemson players Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne are teammates once again.
'ETN' announced on social media on Thursday that he has signed an apparel deal with Adidas.
Lawrence has also recently signed with Adidas.
Congratulations and best of luck to both Clemson favorites as the 2021 NFL Draft starts tonight at 8 pm ET on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.
Check out Etienne's (aka Three Stripe Trav) Adidas announcement video:
Three Stripe Trav™?— Travis Etienne Jr??? (@swaggy_t1) April 29, 2021
Hyped to join #teamadidas.@adidasfballus #createdwithadidas pic.twitter.com/m2Vr4lp82x
Tags: Travis Etienne, Trevor Lawrence