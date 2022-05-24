Travis Etienne playing update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

HE'S BAACCKK!

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne has been cleared to fully participate in OTAs.

This is the first time that he has been healthy since last season's preseason when he suffered a season-ending foot injury.

"He's been doing really well through the whole offseason program. We're still going to monitor and make sure he's 100 percent. We don't want to have any setbacks at this stage," Pederson said to reporters on Monday.

Etienne's buddy Trevor Lawrence is happy to see 'ETN' back healthy and ready to help the team in 2022.

"Everybody's been anxious for him to get back, including myself, and he's looked great and adds a lot of versatility for us really explosive," Lawrence said.