Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season

Terrible news to report for one of Clemson's favorite sons.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the 2021 season as he will undergo Lisfranc surgery on his left foot.

The Jaguars placed Etienne on the injured reserve this afternoon, therefore, ending his rookie season.

Etienne left Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a serious mid-foot sprain.

'ETN' was seen limping with his foot in a protective boot and using crutches on the sidelines.

He only played three snaps in the loss, with one reception and one carry for four total yards.

The Jaguars still have James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to provide a decent rushing attack this season.

Breaking: Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne suffered a mid-foot sprain that is Lisfranc.



It is likely to end his season, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/0sshQ1Z9mi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 24, 2021