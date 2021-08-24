Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Aug 24, Tue 14:27
Etienne is likely out for the season (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)
Etienne is likely out for the season (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)

Terrible news to report for one of Clemson's favorite sons.

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne will miss the 2021 season as he will undergo Lisfranc surgery on his left foot.

The Jaguars placed Etienne on the injured reserve this afternoon, therefore, ending his rookie season.

Etienne left Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a serious mid-foot sprain.

'ETN' was seen limping with his foot in a protective boot and using crutches on the sidelines.

He only played three snaps in the loss, with one reception and one carry for four total yards.

The Jaguars still have James Robinson and Carlos Hyde to provide a decent rushing attack this season.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season
Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season
WATCH: Tuesday Clemson post-practice interviews
WATCH: Tuesday Clemson post-practice interviews
League commissioners announce ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
League commissioners announce ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia
Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia
Post your comments!
Read all 19 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest