Travis Etienne moved to new position at Jaguars rookie minicamp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally got a chance to check out their two new rookie playmakers with Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne at rookie minicamp on Saturday.

However, not everything is status quo as new Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer wants to use Etienne as a wide receiver exclusively during rookie minicamp.

"At the worst-case scenario, you have a running back with the skillset of a wide receiver," Meyer said to the media Saturday. "Best-case scenario, you'll have a hybrid player who does both, and that's what we're hoping to develop out of Travis."

Etienne is excited about the opportunity to get some touches in the open field.

"I feel like I create a problem outside for a linebacker, so I feel like football is a game of matchups. We're just trying to get the best matchups for us to go out there and make plays and do what's best for the team," Etienne said. "I feel like if I really hone in on my skills and just keep working at it, work on my route running ability and really focus in on what the plan is and buy into that, we'll make plays, we're playmakers.

"I feel football is a game of matchups, and this creates the best matchups for us."

Lawrence thinks there was be a learning curve for Etienne at receiver since he didn't do it that much at Clemson.

"I'm glad he's getting work that, getting those reps right now," Lawrence said. "He's just a dynamic player. He can do a lot of different things, but that's something that he's not very used to. At Clemson, he was pretty much in the backfield all the time. He ran a lot of routes out of the backfield but splitting out wide is something he hasn't done a lot. So, it's cool seeing him out there, working, learning something new, and just [watching] the improvements he makes every day is really cool. "

Etienne rushed for 4,952 yards and 70 touchdowns at Clemson.