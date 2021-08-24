Travis Etienne injured against Saints

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne left Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Etienne suffered a left mid-foot sprain (Lisfranc injury) according to his source.

Etienne is expected to be sidelined indefinitely as the foot will require further testing to find out the severity of the sprain.

'ETN' was seen limping with his foot in a protective boot and using crutches on the sidelines.

He only played three snaps in the loss with one reception and one carry for four total yards.

Not good news for RB Travis Etienne. Even though X-Rays are negative he can still need surgery & get screws. Minimum RTP 2-4 weeks but not effective. Think Cam Newton a couple of years. Pending severity research shows RTP for non-operative cases 6.2 months, surgery 11.1 months. https://t.co/FyXYzzbPOO — Mario Pilato (@PFF_Mario) August 24, 2021