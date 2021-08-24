Travis Etienne injured against Saints
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 7:50 AM
Etienne will be sidelined likely for a minimum of a few weeks (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)
Etienne will be sidelined likely for a minimum of a few weeks (Jasen Vinlove - USA Today Sports)

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne left Monday night's game against the New Orleans Saints with a foot injury.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Etienne suffered a left mid-foot sprain (Lisfranc injury) according to his source.

Etienne is expected to be sidelined indefinitely as the foot will require further testing to find out the severity of the sprain.

'ETN' was seen limping with his foot in a protective boot and using crutches on the sidelines.

He only played three snaps in the loss with one reception and one carry for four total yards.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season
Travis Etienne officially out for 2021 season
League commissioners announce ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
League commissioners announce ACC/Big Ten/Pac-12 alliance
Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia
Clemson to wear familiar uniform combo against Georgia
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei featured in Dr Pepper teaser for 'Fansville' ad series
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei featured in Dr Pepper teaser for 'Fansville' ad series
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest